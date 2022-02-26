David Lynch urges Vladimir Putin to "save the Ukrainians, save this world"









David Lynch has sent an emotionally-charged message to Vladimir Putin as The Russian President’s invasion of Ukraine continues. While Lynch has not directed a full-length film since 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return, the filmmaker has been keeping in touch with his fans via his David Lynch Theater video project on YouTube. Speaking from the channel, Lynch told Putin that “death and destruction” are hot on his tail, adding: “what you sow you shall reap.”

Lynch began by addressing Putin directly: “Mr. Putin, we are as human beings charged as to how we treat our fellow man. And there is a law of nature, a hard and fast law for which there are no loopholes and no escaping it, and this law is what you sow you shall reap. And right now Mr. Putin you are sowing death and destruction. It’s all on you.”

Lynch went on to express his support for the Ukrainian people: “The Ukrainians didn’t attack your country. You went in and attacked their country. All this death and destruction is going to come back and visit you, and in this big picture we are involved in, there is an infinite amount of time, life after life after life, for you to reap what you are sowing.”

Lynch then offered Putin a word of counsel: “My advice to you is save yourself, save the Ukrainians, save this world,” Lynch told Putin. “Start getting along with your neighbours. Start building friendships. We are a world family. There is no room for this kind of absurdity anymore. Get with it. Stop this attack. Let’s work together so all the countries of this world can come up in peace and get along with each other. Let’s solve the problems we’ve got together. Let’s get real! Everyone.”

As it stands, David Lynch has no official projects confirmed for the near future. However, rumours are starting to spread that the Twin Peaks director has been working on a new limited series for some time. According to Variety, Lynch has also been cast in a small supporting role in Steven Speilberg’s much-anticipated new autobiographical drama The Fabelmans.

If you’re feeling a distinct lack of Lynchian angst in your life, you can watch Watch Lynch’s full weather report from Friday (February 25th) below.