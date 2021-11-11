David Lynch pays tribute to the late actor Dean Stockwell









Famous for his roles in Blue Velvet from director David Lynch, as well as the popular TV series Quantum Leap, actor Dean Stockwell passed away on 7 November 2021.

The dreamlike Blue Velvet was released in 1986 and saw teenager Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle McLaughlin) experience the surreal nightlife of North Carolina, typified by extraordinary characters. Dean Stockwell’s Ben was one of these characters, a drug dealer who at one point begins lip-synching to the tune of ‘In Dreams’ by Roy Orbison whilst Dennis Hopper’s character experiences a strange emotional breakdown.

Director David Lynch has paid tribute to the actor in his latest Youtube video, stating in typically surreal fashion, “In honour of the great Dean Stockwell, I’d like to recommend today ‘Honky Tonk, Part 1’ by Bill Doggett”.

Continuing in the usual rundown of his weather report, he adds, “This afternoon it’ll be going up to only 64 degrees Fahrenheit, around 18 Celsius and it’s gonna be cloudy for sure till this afternoon. This afternoon there will be clouds but also a chance for blue skies and golden sunshine along the way. Everyone have a great day”.

Receiving tributes from all around Hollywood, his Blue Velvet and Dune co-star Kyle MacLachlan tweeted, “My first two films were with Dean Stockwell. In Dune, as Dr. Yeuh, and as Ben in Blue Velvet. He was an actor I looked up to, one of the elite, the very best of his generation of actors. I was lucky to have worked alongside him. Here’s to Dean, may he Rest in Peace”.

Dean Stockwell’s co-star on Quantum Leap, Scott Bakula also paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram. Posting an image of the actor Bakula commented, “We connected immediately and my career and my life were changed that day. He became a dear friend and a mentor and we grew very close over the next five, very intense years… I loved him dearly and was honoured to know him. He made me a better human being”.