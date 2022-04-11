Has David Lynch been filming a new movie in secret?









The announcement for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival’s official slate is set to drop this Thursday, and as is always the case with high-profile movie events, different possible leaks have filtered through the internet as anticipation for the festival reaches its height.

We already know that Top Gun: Maverick is set to be screened alongside a special ceremony honouring Tom Cruise and his now-five decades in film. Also confirmed is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler as the titular singer and Tom Hanks as the dastardly Colonel Tom Parker.

More shocking, however, is the unconfirmed report that David Lynch will be returning to the silver screen with a brand new film that was shot in secret and will premiere at this year’s Cannes festivities. That comes from Variety, which cites “two well-informed sources”, meaning this could either be something big or completely nothing.

Those “two well-informed sources” also mention that Laura Dern is involved in the production in some capacity, but the Variety article stretches it further by saying she could be starring, in a cameo, or might even be doing something completely different. Whatever information that’s floating around the south of France seems to be guarded with quite a bit of security.

Lynch hasn’t made a feature film since 2006’s Inland Empire. In the 16 years since that film’s premiere, Lynch briefly revived Twin Peaks, worked as a producer for Donovan, starred in a short film with a monkey, and has generally just done whatever the hell he wants, which apparently does not include directing another film. It’s uncertain whether this report is true or false, and if it is true, what brought Lynch out of semi-cinematic retirement to pursue it.

There are no plot details on the picture nor any reports of any other involved personnel besides Dern. All that we know is that there might be another David Lynch film out soon, and by this Thursday, we will know for sure.