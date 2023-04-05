David Lynch calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ “a hell of a good revenge movie”









The iconic American filmmaker David Lynch has praised Quentin Tarantino, calling his 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “a hell of a good revenge movie”.

Speaking about Tarantino’s movie, which rewrites the fate of film star Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, Lynch told Cahiers du Cinema in their latest issue: “Tarantino’s [Once Upon A Time in Hollywood] shows how real life events could have turned out very differently. It’s a hell of a good revenge movie, done in feel good fashion”.

Also starring the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Margaret Qualley and Sydney Sweeney, Tarantino calls Once Upon A Time in Hollywood the best film from his glittering filmography.

In the same interview, Lynch also shared his thoughts on Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune, released in the very same year as Tarantino’s movie. Having released his own version of Dune back in 1984, Lynch wasn’t too keen on seeing the new version, telling the magazine: “I will never watch it, and I don’t even want you to tell me about it, ever”.

Take a look at the trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood below.