David Longdon of Big Big Train has died aged 56









David Longdon, the frontman and instrumentalist who helmed the British prog-rock band Big Big Train has died at the age of 56.

The sad news was broken in an official statement from the band reading: “Big Big Train are extremely saddened to announce the death of David Longdon this afternoon in hospital in Nottingham, UK at the age of 56 following an accident in the early hours of Friday morning. He is survived by his two daughters Amelia and Eloise, his mother Vera and his partner Sarah Ewing.”

Ewing commented in the statement: “David and I were best friends, partners and soul mates and I am utterly devastated by his loss. He was a beautiful person and I feel so lucky to have known and loved him.”

While Big Big Train guitarist Greg Spawton remarked: “We are absolutely stunned to lose David. It is unspeakably cruel that a quirk of fate in the early hours of yesterday morning has deprived him and his loved ones of a happy future together and all of the opportunities, both personal and musical, that awaited him next year and beyond.”

Originally founded in 1990, Big Big Train established a unique sound despite a frequently-changing line-up throughout the years. When Longdon joined the group in 2009, it earmarked a staple second chapter for the band and they have reaped the rewards thereafter with acclaimed charting albums like 2019’s Grand Tour.

Aside from his work with Big Big Train he also embarked on several collaborative and solo projects. As the statement reads: “Last year he released an album with the late Judy Dyble under the name Dyble Longdon. On the day before his accident he had been in the studio working on a new solo album.”

Former Genesis guitarist, Steve Hackett, also joined the tributes for Longdon stating: “He was a lovely guy and had a wonderful voice. He sounded fabulous singing on the vocal version of ‘Spectral Mornings’.”

Longdon passed away on November 20th in a Nottingham hospital. No further details pertaining to the accident have been shared at this present moment.