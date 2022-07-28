David Lee Roth shares new song in tribute to Van Halen









David Lee Roth - 'Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway' 2.5

Original Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth has shared a new tribute to his former band in the form of the previously unreleased song ‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway’.

Featuring Roth’s longtime collaborator John 5 on guitar, the track steps away from Roth’s signature brand of thrills and chills rock and roll. In its place is a light acoustic ballad with some progressive rock chord changes. At one point, Roth reminisces about eating a Happy Meal while drinking a six-pack, which sounds about right for the early days of Van Halen.

“I remember being in the studio with Dave cutting this track — it was magic, one of my fondest memories,” John 5 shared on his social media. “I’ve loved Van Halen my whole life and that will never change”.

While Roth’s recollections are… strange, to say the least, that doesn’t dull the track’s emotional impact. ‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway’ is Roth being as raw and forthright as he’s ever been on record, which, of course, means that there are still references to truckers, fairy tales, and televisions getting tossed off of balconies.

The only time that Roth really seems to get at something deeper is on the lines “First taste of being victim of the very songs I sing / Ended up with ‘Say goodbye’ and ‘I hope I hear good things’ / And walk away.” Maybe it’s reading too much into it, but it certainly sounds like Roth is still reckoning with the loss of his band and the loss of his bandmate Eddie Van Halen. Interpret it however you will, but Roth has made it pretty clear that this is all in memory of days gone by with one of the biggest bands in rock.

Check out ‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway’ down below.