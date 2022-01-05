David Lee Roth’s farewell gigs cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns









Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, Van Halen singer-songwriter David Lee Roth has decided to cancel his farewell Las Vegas residency.

Set to kick off his House Of Blues at Mandalay from New Year’s Eve (December 31)st, the vocalist decided to acquiesce to health and safety.

In a statement, it was revealed: “Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for December 31st, 2021, and January 1st, 2022, have been cancelled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly.”

Far Out readers will know Roth from his tenure with Van Halen, singing on their first six albums, Roth quit the band in the mid-1980s, embracing a solo career that extended his fandom and importance in the world of metal. Invariably, he reunited with Eddie and Alex Van Halen for the band’s final album in 2014.

Eddie Van Halen died in October 2020, and considering his importance to the band’s sound, Van Halen opted to disband after his death. Drummer Alex Van Halen was said to perform with Roth at the aforementioned gigs, although only time will tell if these performances are re-scheduled.

In October, NME reported the frontman’s decision to retire from performing: “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement… You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”

It is not yet known if Roth has plans for new tour dates.