David Koechner arrested for DUI for the second time in six months









American comedy actor David Koechner has been arrested for the second time in six months for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

TMZ has reported that Koechner was pulled over by police in Southern Ohio shortly before 2am local time on June 4th after he was seen swerving across the road in his vehicle. He was arrested in situ and charged with the offence of operating a vehicle under the influence.

The 59-year-old actor/comedian, known best for his roles in Anchorman and The Office (USA), is currently touring the country on a standup tour. Despite the arrest, Koechner managed to attend his scheduled duties at an Office-based quiz event in Ironton, Ohio, later that day.

This DUI offence comes as Koechner’s second in the past six months. On New Year’s Eve 2021, Koechner was arrested on suspicion of DUI and a hit and run after he was spotted driving dangerously across Ventura County, California, and allegedly bumping into a road sign.

Law enforcement officials stated that Koechner ultimately blew out two tires before he was pulled over. He was then said to have been given a field sobriety test, which he failed.

TMZ reported at the time that Koechner blew a 0.13 Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) in the field and then a 0.12 once he was booked into Ventura County Jail around 5pm. The actor was released the following morning with a court hearing booked for March.

Back in January, Koechner’s estranged wife, Leigh Morgan Koechner, asked a Los Angeles court to suspend his visitation rights with their five children following his DUI mishap. She also petitioned for ‘safeguards to be put in place to ensure [Koechner’s] sobriety.’

The actor countered the visitation request, stating that none of the former couple’s kids were in the car at the time of his drunk driving arrest on New Year’s Eve. While he was allowed back on the roads following his first offence, it is likely that this latest offence will see him banned from the roads while he gets his alcohol problem under control.

