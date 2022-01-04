'Anchorman' star David Koechner arrested for alleged DUI and hit and run









David Koechner, the co-star of the iconic comedy hit Anchorman, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and a hit and run in Ventura County, California, on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to reports by TMZ, the actor was pulled over by police at around 3:00pm in the afternoon after reports that he was driving erratically, and shortly afterwards, allegedly failed a sobriety test when questioned by officers.

Koechner is a well-known face of American comedy, best known for his role in the Anchorman series alongside Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Christina Applegate, Steve Carell and Seth Rogen, he has also appeared in horror films Krampus, Final Destination 5 and Cheap Thrills. As well as several influential film roles, David Koechner also starred in the ever-popular NBC series, The Office with Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski.

The 59-year-old David Koechner was booked at the Ventura County Jail in the late afternoon of New Year’s Eve before being released at 6:00am the following morning. The actor is due to appear in court to speak about the incident on March 30th.

David Koechner is next due to appear in the animated adaptation of Brad Anderson’s comic strip, Marmaduke, where he will voice the character of Phil alongside the likes of Pete Davidson, Jason Anthony and Shelby Young.

The iconic comic strip received a live-action adaptation in 2010 with Owen Wilson, Emma Stone and Steve Coogan, though failed to generate much excitement, receiving less than favourable reviews across the landscape of cinema.