David Harbour suggests Jacob Elordi should play him in ‘Stranger Things’ prequel









Whilst fans are still reacting to the dramatic finale of Stranger Things season four, star of the series, David Harbour is already looking ahead to the future of the series, to the realm of potential sequels and spin-offs.

Suggesting that the Euphoria star Jacob Elordi should play a younger version of his own character, Jim Hopper, if a prequel show were to come to light, Harbour revealed his thoughts on the legacy of the show in a recent interview with GQ.

“I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned,” Harbour told the publication. Continuing, he added, “At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me. If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it”.

Lending his suggestion as to who should pick up the mantle of his character, Harbour names Elordi and adds, “He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20”.

Meanwhile, show creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have recently confirmed that a spin-off show is already in the pipeline, to be released after the fifth and final series of the show. In conversation with SFX, the creators explained that they were not sure what shape the show would take but stated that the idea has “a lot more gas left in the tank”.

“We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’” Matt explained, adding some exciting fuel to the ever-churning rumour mill.

Continuing, he added, “I want to feel the pull of ‘God I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not”.