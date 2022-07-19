Why David Harbour doesn’t take Stranger Things fame seriously because he is “close to death”









It’s one of those little exciting everyday thrills that the universe sometimes doles out: The moment you see a current star as a bit-part actor in some movie or series from the past. That happens quite often with Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Harbour might have started racking up screen credits in around 2004, but it took him a good 12 years to land a big-time role with Stranger Things, and in his view, those hard yards have done him the world of good.

As he told Welsh comedian and all-around lovable character, Rob Brydon, on his podcast, “It’s crazy. This happened to me at 40, so for a long time I was walking around the streets just being that guy.”

Brydon similarly didn’t achieve his own relative fame status until later in life and he opined that it is better that way which Harbour was quick to agree with as the pair enjoyed a friendly chat.

As Harbour light-heartedly concurred: “In my estimation, it’s a good thing. Also, you don’t take yourself that seriously, because you realise that, you know, you’re pretty close to death.” The star is only 47 years old so let’s hope that is some way off for now.

As it happens, the thrill of being cast in Stranger Things and the promise that he could now safely pay his rent was almost such good news that it tested his health in its own way. As he explained: I was like 39, I was like this isn’t happening, I’m not getting the lead in this series anymore. And then they just called and were like ‘you’re our guy’. My heart exploded and I was just running down the street… it was an amazing day.”

