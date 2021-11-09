David Gordon Green opens up about 'Halloween Ends'









The latest addition to the extensive Halloween franchise came out this year to a mixed reception, with many fans pointing out that the film wasn’t innovative enough but managed to be entertaining nonetheless. David Gordon Green is set to wrap up the trilogy with a 2022 production called Halloween Ends which would take the franchise in a different direction.

“He [David Gordon Green] sort of alluded to the third one, which is going to shock people,” Jamie Lee Curtis said while speaking about the final addition to the trilogy. “It’s going to make people very angry. It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy,” she added.

“[Halloween Ends] is a much more intimate movie,” insisted Green. “There’s not a lot of games in it, there’s not a lot of wittiness and retro joy. It’s kind of a coming-of-age film, and it’s a very different tone. And that’s what excited me about it, is to have the three chapters that I’ve been involved in be very different from each other. They are all there to honour Carpenter, but aren’t necessary just emulating him”.

Green added, “I sent Carpenter the new draft of Halloween Ends the other night, and I said, ‘If it feels too Christine, let me know.’ For Halloween Ends, it’s jut a love of Carpenter, you know. It’s more than just, ‘Hey, here’s a character and a community that you’ve created.’ It’s, ‘Here’s an appreciation of your legendary body of work.'”

While most details about the production aren’t available yet, it is set to feature much of the same team and has a release date of sometime in 2022. Check out the trailer for the new Halloween film below.