David Gilmour's biggest Pink Floyd regret









With over 250 million records sold, there isn’t a great deal of regret in the Pink Floyd ranks when push comes to shove. The tragic loss of Sy Barrett might pain them, and the spat with Roger Waters may be a blemish, but otherwise, things have gone as swimmingly as the life and times of Michael Phelps.

On January 3rd, 1968, David Gilmour accepted a try-out to replace the ailing Barrett. A few weeks later, he was in the front row of a gig at the Imperial College in London, almost motionlessly watching his old college friend play his licks. Thereafter, Gilmour became a central influence in the band. With a love of the melodious songwriting and poetry of the likes of Leonard Cohen, he brought a depth of structural sensibility to their swirling sound.

It wasn’t until almost 20 years later that he would have his first major musical regret with the band. This came at the point when Roger Waters parted company in acrimonious circumstances. “It was an alarming time,” Gilmour told The Sun. “It was a big thing to carry on Pink Floyd with Roger having gone.”

As a founding member, Waters was a brick wall in the Floyd’s construction. Moreover, he was an important counterpoint to Gilmour’s own style and sensibilities. As Gilmour continued: “He was a big, big part of it. A major talent and our primary lyricist, So it was difficult. I would think of myself as more of a melodic type and Roger is more of an aggressive wordsmith. Different sides of us came together to create what we became.”

In fact, Waters’ parting fanfare of The Wall is a paradigm of what he brought and how Gilmour tempered it. Waters’ idea was grandiose, revolutionary and profound. However, it didn’t have much finesse or grounding structural familiarity. Thus, when Waters parted ways with Gilmour and co, the band were left wondering where their next big creative muse would wander. Sadly, a fad of zeitgeist would lead to folly by leading them up the synth-saturate garden path.

As Gilmour recalled: “In the eighties, there was a mass of new technology – new keyboards, synthesizers – and we were keen to make a record of its time.” Essentially, they wanted to be seen to be moving forward and not falling back on their laurels without the direction of Waters. However, this venture for the band’s 13th studio album, A Momentary Lapse of Reason, turned out to be just that: A momentary…

Prince was a master of putting technology to work in this era and he bestrode the decade like a little colossus as a result. As he said himself, “Technology is cool, but you’ve got to use it as opposed to letting it use you.” Gilmour regrets that Pink Floyd may have momentarily got this the wrong way round in such for a groundbreaking push.

As he later added: “We embraced this technology with massive enthusiasm. But it was a fashion and fashions go out of fashion.” Continuing: “In the years after the album, there were moments when I thought that we hadn’t followed the timeless template that perhaps we should have done.” Thus, for The Division Bell, Polly Samson became a big lyrical player and got back to the themes that proved fit for the sound of the Floyd and regrets begone.

