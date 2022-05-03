David Gilmour's favourite Pink Floyd song to play live









David Gilmour is one of the greatest musicians and songwriters of the era, serving as the guitarist and co-lead singer of the now-iconic band Pink Floyd. Boasting a back catalogue that has helped pioneer the new dawn of alternative music, being allowed a peek behind the curtain into the mind of a truly great artist remains a guilty please for most fans.

When asked about his favourite song to perform live, David Gilmour replied: “‘Echoes’, I would say. Was terrific fun to play, particularly on my last solo tour, and the solo tour in 2006 with Rick Wright.”

The song itself, ‘Echoes’, was released as part of the 1971 album Meddle with lyrics that were composed by bassist and singer Roger Waters, and the band mostly performed the track live between the years 1971 and 1975. Continuing his views on the song, Gilmour added: “I always look on that song as being very much a duet thing between him and me. So that was terrific and it couldn’t and shouldn’t be played again now that he is dead.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Gilmour has mentioned the song directly, as he included the number when he was asked previously about his all-time favourite Pink Floyd songs: “High Hopes’ from The Division Bell is one of my favourite all-time Pink Floyd tracks,” he said, adding: “‘The Great Gig in the Sky’, ‘Echoes’, there’s lots of them.”

Sure, it’s absolutely possible to have an array of favourites, as it seems Gilmour flits between a selection of brilliant creations. However, it is clear to see that ‘Echoes’ does have a special place in his heart, especially in being able to play the song again and even taking it on the 2006 solo tour.

When asked about the legacy of his music, Gilmour gave a somewhat cheeky response: “Oh! [Long silence] Legacy? What’s a legacy? I think our music will continue to be played for a while. Then it will be forgotten like everything else will be forgotten. How long will that take? A hundred years, a thousand years, a million years? I have no idea. This is not something I think of very much.”

Even when playing the song that he loves the most, David Gilmour still stays humble. You can listen to ‘Echoes’ by Pink Floyd down below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.