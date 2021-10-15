David Fincher teams up with Netflix for new docuseries ‘Voir’









Acclaimed director David Fincher has announced that he is launching a new project entitled Voir. The new docuseries will be available via Netflix and is a noir ode to the cinematic art form. Comprised of a series of video essays, it will premier at AFI Fest in November, but a specific launch date is yet to be announced.

The streaming giant announced the project via its Twitter account, described it as “a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters”.

Per the series’ writer, Drew McWeeny, as reported in Television Business International, each essay will run between 10 to 30 minutes in length and will investigate “something that intrigues us or upsets us or that has to do with our connection to the movies”.

This is just one project in Fincher’s recent collaboration with Netflix. In February it was announced that the filmmaker is teaming up with Michael Fassbender for another Netflix film, The Killer, a drama centred around an assassin who has a crisis of confidence based on a French graphic novel of the same name.

Fassbender will star as the assassin alongside Tilda Swinton, and shooting started in September. The seminal graphic novel is described as a “hardboiled noir” and was written by Alexis Nolent and artist Luc Jacamon, with the first issue was first published back in 1998.

In other news, Fincher has also revealed that he’s working on a new miniseries based around the cultural phenomenon of ‘cancel culture’, he said: “It’s about how modern society measures an apology,” during an interview with The Telegraph. “If you give a truly heartfelt apology and no one believes it, did you even apologise at all? It’s a troubling idea but we live in troubling times.”

