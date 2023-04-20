David Fincher’s five favourite films of all time









Most artists dream of entering the public discourse through their work just once, but David Fincher has done it time and again. Ranging from Fight Club to The Social Network, Fincher’s body of work has resonated with audiences who have been completely mesmerised by his explorations of the psychological thriller genre. His unique style hasn’t just impressed fans and critics, but it has also influenced directors all over the world.

Currently, Fincher is preparing for the release of his upcoming neo-noir, which is going to hit the theatres in November this year. Titled The Killer, the project is based on the eponymous graphic novels by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon and stars Michael Fassbinder and Tilda Swinton. If you’re eagerly waiting for The Killer as well, it’s the perfect time to check out some of the cinematic masterpieces that impacted Fincher’s journey as a director.

During an interview about his favourite movies, Fincher cited Peter Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon. He said: “Besides being the most perfect casting of father and daughter thespians EVER, beyond Madeline Kahn’s status as national treasure — and Alvin Sargent’s relentlessly human screenplay — or Polly Platt and László Kovács’s stunning evocation of Depression-era America (with P.J. Johnson’s uproariously un-inflected Imogene)… This might be Peter Bogdanovich’s best film — and THAT is saying something.“

The director also claimed that Close Encounters of the Third Kind was Spielberg’s most ambitious fantasy vision. He explained: “Might be the most wondrous and compelling dream that Steven Spielberg’s ever shared. It shouldn’t work: Watergate meets The Day the Earth Stood Still? A tremendous Richard Dreyfuss actually leaving the amazing Teri Garr… BEHIND? But I never looked at the night sky the same way again.”

While talking about his selections, Fincher expressed his admiration for Halloween: “STILL THE BEST. John Carpenter, Debra Hill and Jamie Lee Curtis’ teens were the first real ones I think that I had seen. A murky sense of culpability imbues every thrilling steadicam P.O.V. with heretofore unknown DREAD — whilst its ‘RELENTLESSNESS of EVIL’ metaphor in Michael Myers was pure and twisted GLEE.”

Check out the full list below.

David Fincher’s favourite films

The French Connection (William Friedkin, 1971)

Paper Moon (Peter Bogdanovich, 1973)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Steven Spielberg, 1977)

Halloween (John Carpenter, 1978)

All That Jazz (Bob Fosse, 1979)

Fincher’s list is a pretty standard one, full of delightful classics that will put a smile on any film fan’s face, irrespective of their personal choices. In addition to William Friedkin’s pioneering 1971 masterpiece – The French Connection, the Fight Club director also included Bob Fosse’s iconic 1979 musical – All That Jazz – in his selection.

When asked to explain the beauty of Fosse’s cinematic vision in All That Jazz, Fincher revealed: “Bob Fosse never stops to debate why his doppelgänger Joe Gideon is driven to an early grave wrestling with a form of expression he is cursed to love — but he shows us everything through dance, and we cannot look away.”