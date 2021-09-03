David Crosby announces 'If I Could Only Remember My Name' 50th-anniversary reissue







Singer-songwriter David Crosby has announced a 50th-anniversary reissue of his brilliant debut solo album, If I Could Only Remember My Name. It is set to be released on October 15 and will include more than a dozen previously unreleased demos and takes. One of these, ‘Riff 1’, has already been released into the ether.

Earlier this year, Crosby sold his entire back catalogue to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group, a company that have made the headlines as of late for buying up high profile musician’s back catalogues, including Bob Dylan, Linda Ronstadt and the Beach Boys. Crosby explained that he made the decision purely out of the financial hardship he suffered stemming from the pandemic stifling any chances of touring back in 2020.

The former Byrds man sold his music and publishing rights for an undisclosed fee. Included in the deal were his solo work, his work with the Byrds, Crosby & Nash, CSN and CSNY. He declared in a press release: “Given our current inability to work live, this deal is a blessing for me and my family and I do believe these are the best people to do it with”.

In what has been a busy year for the 80-year-old, he released his latest album, For Free in July. It was released to universal acclaim and features fantastic artwork by the equally iconic Joan Baez. The album opener, ‘Rise Rise’ features a performance by none other than ex-Steely Dan and longstanding Doobie Brother, Michael McDonald.

Speaking of Steely Dan, the track, ‘Rodriguez for a Night’, features lyrics penned by the group’s founder, Donald Fagen. Of the collaboration, Crosby revealed: “I’m so honoured he gave us a set of words. I’ve been asking him for a couple of years. He started to trust us, I think. It took a long time, but he gave us a set of words that are really wonderful and we just wrote the shit out of them.”

Listen to ‘Riff 1’, below.

Comments