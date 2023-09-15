David Byrne names his four favourite movies









When Talking Heads emerged from the mid-1970s punk scene that was bubbling in New York’s underground, they quickly made it clear that they were very different from their counterparts. Led by David Byrne, the band blended punk with eclectic influences such as funk and rhythm and blues, creating a sound that significantly aided the development of the new wave genre.

Their debut album, Talking Heads ’77, signalled the band’s lack of conformity to musical expectations, arguably making them considerably more punk than many of their contemporaries. Soon, they began working with legendary producer Brian Eno, and their 1980 album Remain in Light showed more significant inspiration from reggae, Afrobeat and the burgeoning hip-hop genre.

Since the band split in 1991, they have retained a dedicated fanbase thanks to their fantastic back catalogue. Talking Heads are also responsible for one of the greatest concert films ever made, Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme. Released in 1984, the movie is a joyous celebration of the band’s music, with each member appearing on stage one-by-one as they dance through their biggest hits.

Two years later, Byrne decided to try out directing for himself, releasing True Stories, which he also starred in. Although it was not a commercial success, True Stories is now a cult classic due to the film’s quirky sense of humour and use of satire, adored by movie lovers and fans of the band alike.

The brilliance of the movie demonstrated Byrne’s love for cinema, not just music. So, what are some of his favourite films? Speaking to Letterboxd, Byrne revealed four movies that he absolutely loves, starting with A Matter of Life and Death by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger. Released in 1946, it is often regarded as one of the best British films ever made, remembered for its fantastical special effects.

Byrne also picked the recent documentary Billion Dollar Heist by Daniel Gordon, which explores the 2016 Bangladesh Central Bank cyber heist. He stated: “I love documentaries. During the pandemic, I watched a lot of documentaries because I think dramas were just going to upset me before bedtime.”

The singer expressed his love for The Battle of Algiers by Gillo Pontecorvo, a 1966 movie which remains one of the greatest depictions of war ever put to film. It won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, although, due to its overtly political content, the film naturally caused lots of controversy, especially in France. This resulted in the country banning the movie for several years, finally receiving widespread distribution in 1971.

His final pick was Star Wars, a classic sci-fi movie which changed the course of popular cinema. Directed by George Lucas, the movie emerged in 1977, the same year as Talking Heads’ debut, and became the highest-grossing movie of all time for several years.

David Byrne’s favourite movies:

A Matter of Life and Death (Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, 1946)

Billion Dollar Heist (Daniel Gordon, 2023)

The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo, 1966)

Star Wars (George Lucas, 1977)