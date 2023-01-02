Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus cover David Bowie over New Year’s









On New Year’s Eve, Miley Cyrus brought David Byrne of Talking Heads on stage to accompany her for a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ as well as a new take on Byrne’s American Utopia ‘Everybody’s Coming To My House’, during her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party broadcast.

Amid the New Year’s celebrations, host Cyrus also shared two teasers for a newly announced track called ‘Flowers’. Her return to the studio and the NYE bash was first hinted at last month with posters appearing in the US that read “New Year New Miley”. A countdown later appeared on her official website, with a new countdown now ticking down to the single’s release date on January 13th. A press release confirming the new song “heavily encourage[d]” fans to “continue to follow mileycyrus.com for further announcements this week”.

A teaser snippet from the ‘Flowers’ music video sees Cyrus walking through a picturesque Californian landscape in a gold flowing dress and black sunglasses as she sings: “I can love me better, baby / Can love me better.” See below.

Cyrus hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside Dolly Parton, with whom she also performed several songs, including her own ‘Wrecking Ball’, Parton’s ‘Jolene’, Joan Jett’s ‘I Love Rock’n’Roll’, Patsy Cline’s ‘Walking After Midnight’ and Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’.

Last year, Cyrus was announced to appear on Morrissey’s stalled upcoming album, Bonfire Of Teenagers, last year. However, in December, the former Smiths singer claimed the pop star had asked to be removed from the record. Cyrus was set to feature on ‘I Am Veronica’, a track Morrissey had previously debuted live.

Watch Miley Cyrus and David Byrne perform together below.