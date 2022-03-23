David Byrne joins Arcade Fire to cover a John Lennon classic









An AI bot who has studied indie music for a thousand years could not have generated a more pleasing headline than this one. David Byrne joining Arcade Fire for a John Lennon cover not only pitches three of your favourites in one field, but it is a combination that you know for certain will soar.

What’s more, this magic musical combination was brought to us all for a great cause. Byrne and Arcade Fire came together with the cover at the final night of four Ukraine benefit concerts in New York City.

The track they fittingly tackled was Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band protest classic, ‘Give Peace a Chance’. Back in 1969, Lennon used the song in much the same way to tackle escalating overseas conflicts.

The shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom began on March 18th after Arcade Fire launched an impromptu aid campaign for the Plus 1 Ukraine Relief Fund offering fans the chance to pay whatever they could afford for the shows.

This benevolent act by the indie legends has been heralded by many other performers. Thus, the shows were not shy of guest stars hoping to lend a hand to the campaign, including the likes of Mike Myers who delivered a rousing anti-fascist speech.

You can check out the fan footage of the stunning performance below.

