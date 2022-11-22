David Bowie’s son voices anger at Donald Trump's use of ‘Heroes’









The son of David Bowie and his ex-wife Angie, Duncan Jones, has revealed his annoyance at the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, for using his father’s music during his campaign rallies.

Trump has recently announced that he will be running for the presidential office once again in 2024, and when he made the announcement in Florida at the Mar-a-Lago hotel, he left the stage to the sound of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, which just so happened to be the tune that he used when he first went after presidential intentions in 2016.

When a number of Twitter users pointed out the fact to Jones, he responded, “We’ve been through this before. He used the same track 6 years ago. I’ve been told there is little we can do about it.” He later added, “Pretty sure he’s just doing that now to wind me up.”

Trump said when announcing his renewed bid for the presidency, “Those watching are the heart and soul of this incredible movement in the history of the world. America’s comeback starts right now.” However, Trump’s campaign is already under scrutiny after his Republication party members blamed him for their poor midterm election results.

The former president has recently been given the right to use Twitter once more after the new head of Twitter, Elon Musk, ran a poll asking Twitter users whether he ought to be reinstated on the platform. Trump lost access to Twitter in January last year after the riots in the US Capitol building.

51.8 per cent voted in favour of Trump being reinstated, and Musk then pretentiously wrote, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei (the voice of the people is the voice of God).” This continues to spell dangerous news for the future of US politics and the state of the social media platform.

