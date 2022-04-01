New David Bowie waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds London









London’s Madame Tussauds has unveiled a new waxwork of glam-cion David Bowie as part of the attraction’s new ‘Music Festival’ experience. Depicting the musician in his classic Ziggy Stardust get-up, the figure was crafted in partnership with the Bowie estate and was made using information garnered during the rocker’s 1983 sitting for his first waxwork. That hat makes this the second Bowie incarnation to feature at the museum.

The new Ziggy Stardust model is the final waxwork in Madame Tussaud’s reimagined ‘Music Festival’ zone, which includes some of the most iconic names from the music industry, including Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and, uh, Little Mix.

Introducing the new waxwork, Madame Tussauds London’s General Manager, Tim Waters, said: “David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres, making him the ultimate headliner to launch our new Music Festival zone. We were honoured to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come.”

Water continued: “With our new Music Festival experience, we’ve captured the magic of live music, with legends you literally could not see perform together anywhere else, in a way that only Madame Tussauds London could. There’s also the added bonus of no muddy fields or main-stage clashes to contend with.”

The perenially popular waxwork museum announced its new Bowie figure in January, marking what would have been the musician’s 75th birthday. The museum also posted a selection of photos taken of Bowie during his 1983 sitting for the museum’s model artist, which took place around the time of his Let’s Dance album.

Open to the public from today (April 1st), you can buy your tickets for Madame Tussauds London’s Music Festival experience here.