David Bowie’s famous mugshot is up for auction









On one fateful night in 1976, while galivanting with Iggy Pop, David Bowie was finally arrested. How on Earth this wasn’t a daily occurrence is a cold case mystery that only the authorities can answer.

However, one thing is for certain: it produced one epic piece of pop culture history. And now, it’s up for auction at an estimate piece that I personally consider such a bargain that I’m considering asking for an advance to enter the bidding.

This fabled mugshot, akin to the deranged Frank Sinatra of the 1970s, is one that has been pop-riveted onto the minds of Bowie fans and beige suit wearers for a while now, and the original snap is up for auction.

The sweetest bit of all, however, is that Rochester auction house in New York has only put an estimate of £1,500 on this little piece of history—a piece of history that pretty much defined the friendship of Iggy Pop and Bowie and set up a new leaf for ‘The Starman’.

The mugshot was kept by the arresting officer and given to his cousin, whom he knew was a Bowie fan, as a wedding gift. Thereafter, he kept it under lock and key for 46 years, so it is in pristine condition but now the time has come to give it a new lease of life.

On the night in question, Bowie was arrested with half a pound of marijuana on his person, which by his ‘70s standards can be considered a lucky escape. Along with Iggy, he was held for three hours before being released on bail for $2000.

You can view the listing here.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

David Bowie’s mugshot from 1976 arrest with Iggy Pop is going up for auctionhttps://t.co/KcldUB41DS pic.twitter.com/KWGokeM7mc — David Bowie News (@davidbowie_news) July 14, 2022