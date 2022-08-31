David Bowie to be honoured on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame









The streets of Camden Town will soon feature an honourary slab dedicated to David Bowie, making him the latest musician to receive the award on Camden’s Music Walk of Fame in North London.

The Who were the first act to receive the honour, which was launched in 2019 after many years of low-level hubbub. In 2013, when the Walk was first being touted, Madness and Amy Winehouse were both named as possible honourees. Their respective stones were unveiled in 2020.

David Bowie’s stone will be unveiled on September 15th outside Camden Town tube station. The ceremony will see friends and collaborators pay tribute to the musician, who passed away in 2016 shortly after the release of his final album Blackstar.

Discussing the new addition to the Music Walk of Fame, founder Lee Bennett said: “David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers and sooner or later, we had to have him on The Music Walk Of Fame. Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy. We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

The unveiling comes the day before the new Bowie film Moonage Daydream opens in IMAX cinemas nationwide. Directed by Brett Morgen, the upcoming picture has been described as no less than a “feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey” that promises to explore “Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey.”

A companion album to the upcoming documentary has also been announced. It’s set to feature songs spanning the musician’s career, as well as previously unheard material and dialogue from Bowie. The digital edition is slated for release on September 16th via ISO Records/Parlophone. Check out a new mix of ‘Modern Love’ taken from the album below.