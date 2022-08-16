David Bowie returns to the BFI as 'Moonage Daydream' comes to IMAX









David Bowie is set to make his return to the BFI as Moonage Daydream brings its technicolour exploration of the chameleonic star and his work to IMAX. This vivified cinematic experience is the perfect setting for the Starman.

As the institution have stated: “Following the success of our season Bowie: Starman and the Silver Screen in January, and with the arrival of the much anticipated Moonage Daydream, the new immersive Bowie experience, at the BFI IMAX, we present by popular demand the opportunity to see the Starman on the BFI big screen again.”

The film is a music documentary with an artistic edge, coming with the synopsis: “A cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey. From visionary filmmaker Brett Morgen, and sanctioned by the Bowie estate.”

Alongside David Bowie and Moonage Daydream, the BFI will also focus on the director. As part of the programme, they will also “present two earlier films directed and co-directed by Brett Morgen, in which we see his talent for archival storytelling applied to two other cultural icons, Robert Evans and Kurt Cobain.”

With a mass of stellar reviews to its name, Moonage Daydream looks set to become one of the most beloved music documentaries of recent times, making it essential not just for Bowie fans but surely for everyone even with a mere passing interest in the arts.

The film is set to arrive at BFI IMAX from September 16th, and you can catch a slew of other Bowie big-screen classics while you’re at it.

