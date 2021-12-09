David Bowie 75th birthday livestream celebration announced 









David Bowie’s estate have announced that they are set to celebrate what would have been his 75th birthday with a special live-streamed concert.

The show will feature a slew of his closest performative pals including Gary Oldman, Ricky Gervais, Simon Le Bon, Jake Wesley Rogers and many more.

Speaking about the event, Bowie’s former band member Mike Garson told Rolling Stone: “I’m excited for everyone to be able to experience this very special show we’ve got in store in celebration of what would have been David’s 75th birthday with the bandmates he recorded and performed with, plus a great group of guest artists who he was such an influence to.”

Keyboardist Garson added: “It’s an honour to be able to continue to share David Bowie’s music with the world.”

Alongside the aforementioned names, the concert set to stream live online will also feature Evan Rachel Wood, Def Leppard, Living Colour and Walk the Moon with the potential for more to still be announced.

Tickets to the event are currently on sale now and are available via RollingLiveStudios. You can find out more by clicking here.