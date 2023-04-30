David Arquette admits the success of ex-wife Courteney Cox on ‘Friends’ was “difficult”









David Arquette has opened up on the “difficulty” he faced in his relationship with ex-wife Courteney Cox during the height of her fame on Friends. Arquette recently appeared on the Andy Cohen Live show on SiriusXM and was asked if he felt “inferior” to Cox and the rest of the cast of the wildly popular sitcom.

He replied: “It’s difficult, I mean in terms of like, I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, provide and pick up the check and, you know, be the breadwinner. In the acting world, in general, you’re always going on this roller coaster of popularity and not able to get a job.”

“So it’s like this weird thing,” Arquette continued. “And then, when you’re comparing yourself to someone who’s at the top of the television iconic world, it’s kind of hard to put yourself there.” The actor went on to explain that he and Cox had to go through some difficult periods as a couple.

He added: “[It] has to do with the way you’re taking things, the way you’re saying things, the way you’re responding to things, the way you’re, you know, allowing other, sort of, outside influences affect how you feel about yourself.”