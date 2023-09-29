Dave Mustaine scolds security at Megadeth show









Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine halted a concert at Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, Illinois, on September 27th to reproach security guards who allegedly “bullied” a member of the audience.

Towards the end of the set, as Megadeth were rounding out a colossal performance of ‘Symphony of Destruction’, the iconic frontman called a dramatic halt to serve a dish of justice.

“I’m not gonna play anymore until those guys are escorted out of the building, so just hang on a second,” Mustaine announced after pausing the show.

“That was so fuckin’ unnecessary,” he added, addressing the guards directly. “That was so fuckin’ unnecessary, you guys. You’re supposed to make… What’s on the back of your shirt? Safety? It should say, ‘No Fuckin Safety’ because you guys are punks, and you shouldn’t have fuckin hit that guy.

“Four of you on one guy. What a bunch of pussies… Get ’em out of here, or I’m leaving. I don’t wanna fucking hear that they’re in the back. I want them out of here.”

After the security guards in question were ostensibly escorted from the premises, the singer returned to his mic. “These motherfuckers wrecked my song,” he said, “Sorry, that stuff just makes me so mad. I hate bullies. I fucking hate bullies.”

The famously outspoken frontman previously called out an abusive security guard at a Megadeth concert in May 2022. “Hey, mister security dude,” he snapped. “You there. Stop interfering with our show. Okay? You don’t need to go up on the fucking barricade and point at people. Everybody’s having fun. Cool it, or I’ll ask for you to be taken out of the pit. Do you understand me? Do we have a fucking understanding here? Don’t do it again.”

Watch footage from the 2022 show below.