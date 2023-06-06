Dave Grohl shares emotional message to fans following Foo Fighters live return









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has shared a message of gratitude to the band’s fans after their return to the live stage this month.

“Hey, it’s been a while,” the handwritten note reads. “Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us.”

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder,” Grohl writes. “When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy.”

“But I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together. Time and Again. See you soon. Dave.”

The Foo Fighters returned to the live stage, with their new drummer Josh Freese, last month. Freese replaced longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly in 2022. After a brief hiatus, during which the band staged a series of tribute concerts in Hawkins’ honour, the band returned last month with their 11th studio album, But Here We Are.

The new LP features Grohl performing all of the album’s drum tracks. The Foo Fighters are set to tour throughout the summer, hitting venues across North America, Europe, and Oceania across 2023.