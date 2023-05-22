Dave Grohl recorded drums on new Foo Fighters album ‘But Here We Are’









Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has confirmed he recorded drums on the band’s forthcoming album But Here We Are.

During their recent live stream, Grohl welcomed Josh Freese to the fold as the replacement for the late Taylor Hawkins on drums, who tragically died in 2022. After they played the new track, ‘Nothing At All’, Freese said to the singer: “When you explained the beat on the record and you’re like, ‘I think I played it with one hand,’ and I’m kinda doing the same thing. It feels good and sounds cool, you know?”

“It was unintentional,” the former Nirvana drummer replied. “I did it when I demoed it at my house, and I’d just woken up and I was tired. But on the shitty drum set at my house, it just kinda sounded better. You’re not hitting the hi-hat and the snare at the same time, so it sort of has more space.”

The live performance was recorded at the band’s 606 studios in Northridge, California, and as well as airing songs from their upcoming LP for the first time, Foo Fighters also played classic tracks including ‘Monkey Wrench’. But Here We Are was previously described in a press release as “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year… a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”