Dave Grohl reacts to the Nevermind baby lawsuit









It’s one of the most iconic album artworks in history but recently it has left Nirvana in hot water after the baby featured on the cover subsequently grew into a man with an eye for financial gain.

Former nude infant Spencer Elden had previously lived by the motto of ‘never mind, I was only young,’ but in recent times he has once again decided to pursue legal action against the band for photographing him skinny-dipping when he was too young to give consent.

Elden is suing multiple defendants — including Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, the estate of Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, Universal Music Group, and others associated with the production and distribution of the image — alleging that the image constitutes child pornography, and he was exploited.

This, however, was met with controversy and condemned by lawyers like Jamie Webster who specialise in these areas. Webster stated: “It really is offensive to what we have all been doing in trying to protect children from the harm they are alleging here.”

Dave Grohl had his own ideas when he was asked about the lawsuit by The Sunday Times. The Nirvana frontman stated: “I have many ideas of how we should alter that cover but we’ll see what happens. We’ll let you know. I’m sure we’ll come up with something good.”

Later adding: “I think that there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things. And, fortunately, I don’t have to do the paperwork.”

It would appear that we haven’t seen the last of the Nevermind case just yet.

