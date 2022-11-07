Dave Grohl and Lionel Richie performed ‘Easy’ at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony









The induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame took place this weekend, and Lionel Richie found his spot in the Hall alongside a swathe of other musical icons. The ceremony took place on Saturday (November 5th), and Richie was inducted as part of the class of 2022 alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, and Dolly Parton.

Richie himself played three of his iconic songs, including ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’. He was then joined by none other than Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and formerly Nirvana to play a rendition of Richie’s The Commodores tune ‘Easy’, with Grohl on guitar. Also during the ceremony, Carly Simon was also inducted, but after she was unable to attend the show, Olivia Rodrigo covered her classic single ‘You’re So Vain’.

Then Eminem (also inducted) played on stage with Ed Sheeran and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, running through a number of his biggest hits. Tyler joined Eminem for ‘Sing For The Moment’, featuring a sample of ‘Dream On’ by Aerosmith. Then Sheeren joined him to sing Dido’s parts on ‘Stan’.

One of the big inductees of the night were Judas Priest, and the Birmingham metal heroes reunited with guitarist K.K. Downing and former member Les Binks to run through a quick three-song set. Priest frontman Rob Halford returned to the stage later on in the night to play ‘Jolene’ with Dolly Parton.

During her acceptance speech, Parton said, “I’m a rock star now! This is a very special night for me. I’m sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t feel like I had done enough to deserve that. And I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about more than that. But I’m just so honoured and so proud to be here tonight.”