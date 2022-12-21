Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover 10cc for the 'Hanukkah Sessions'









Despite Dave Grohl enduring a tough year, it has not stopped the former Nirvana man from returning with the third edition of his annual Hanukkah Sessions alongside Greg Kurstin. For the most recent entry, the two collaborated with Kurstin’s bandmate Inara George to cover 10cc’s 1976 hit, ‘The Things We Do For Love’.

The Hanukkah Sessions were started to celebrate the life and work of Jewish musicians in 2020. Despite Grohl not being of Jewish extraction, Kurstin is, and since the beginning, they’ve held their series over the festival and covered some notable acts.

For the new instalment, they turned to British rockers 10cc, paying tribute to the group’s only constant member, Graham Gouldman, and the producer Brooks Arthur, who passed away earlier this year. The video was subsequently dedicated to Arthur.

The YouTube description reads: “Once referred to as the “biggest Jewish band to come out of Britain,” 10cc’s MOTs Godley, Crème and Gouldman recorded a ton of hits — here’s one of the many: “The Things We Do For Love” as sung by Inara George!”

In a departure from previous years, this year’s performances were delivered before a live audience at Los Angeles’ Largo at the Coronet.

Elsewhere during this year’s edition of the Hanukkah Sessions, Grohl and Kurstin covered Blood, Sweat & Tears song Spinning Wheel’ alongside director and comedian Judd Apatow and ‘Get the Party Started’ with popstar Pink. Before jumping into the rendition, Pink said: “My name’s Alecia [Hart]. I’m a Jew.”

Perhaps the most notable performance of the Hanukkah Sessions came in 2020, when the pair marked the end of the period and the start of Christmas with a performance of the classic American standard ‘Little Drummer Boy’, alongside Inara George on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

