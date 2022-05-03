Watch Dave Grohl talk about his favourite guitar









When it comes to guitars, Dave Grohl is a man of comfort. Although usually cited for his unmatched skills on the drums, Grohl has coughed up a memorable riff or two in his time, including classic runs for songs like ‘Monkey Wrench’ and ‘Everlong’. Although he now has his own signature model of Gibson ES-335 which can easily be identified with its pelham blue finish, that’s not the guitar that Grohl favours.

Instead, it’s a similar model in a different colour: a red 1967 Gibson Trini Lopez ES-335. While showing off his home studio to NME just after the recording of the Foo Fighters’ 2012 album Wasting Light, Grohl picks up the guitar and explains how the instrument helped him transition from Nirvana to Foo Fighters.

“I saw this in a guitar shop in Bethesda, Maryland. I think it was 1992, ’93, or something like that,” Grohl claims. “I think I was still in Nirvana when I bought it. I thought it was unusual. It looks like a Gibson ES-335, except it has diamond-shaped f-holes and has this different headstock on it. And I didn’t really know anything about Trini Lopez, the artist when I bought it.”

Even though he was no expert on what made a “good” guitar at the time, Grohl instantly fell for the feel and sound of the Trini Lopez Gibson. It became the guitar that Grohl would noodle around on and record demos with, and when Nirvana officially came to an end in 1994, the Trini Lopez helped Grohl as he began realigning his prioritise and focus on creating new music with Foo Fighters.

The guitar doesn’t just have sentimental value to Grohl: he’s put the Trini Lopez to work. “This guitar I’ve made every single Foo Fighters record with,” Grohl explains. “This fucking thing – this is the sound of the Foo Fighters, this guitar. On every record, I might use other guitars every now and then. For the most part, it’s just this.”

Grohl can be seen playing the guitar in some of the band’s music videos, including the clip for the Sonic Highways cut ‘The Feast and the Famine’. Grohl is less willing to bring his prized guitar out on the road, however, and his live axe is a pelham blue version of the same guitar that was custom made for Grohl by Gibson. The only difference between the guitars is the tailpiece, and even though the signature model has now become his most identifiable guitar, the original cherry red model will always be his favourite.

Check out Grohl discussing his Trini Lopez guitar on his house studio tour down below.