Dave Grohl named his favourite horror films of all time









Dave Grohl has worked on a lot of music documentaries over the years but he managed to surprise everyone when he announced that the Foo Fighters were going to feature in a brand new horror comedy. Titled Studio 666, the film was intended to be a tribute to the band’s love for music as well as the horror genre and it has already been described as entertaining by many audience members and commentators.

The film itself was inspired by some of the horror masterpieces that have stayed with the band members as they delved deep into the genre. During the publicity campaign for Studio 666, Grohl utilised the opportunity to speak at length about some of these definitive works from the genre and the role they played in shaping the cinematic experience of Studio 666.

As a musician, Grohl paid of attention to the scoring of horror films since those soundtracks are often vital to the magic of horror. One such iconic soundtrack that jumped out at Grohl was John Carpenter’s masterful work in Halloween. “I learned a great musical lesson from the movie Halloween and the music that John Carpenter made [for] that, which was this polyrhythm,” Grohl said.

Another horror classic that is close to Grohl’s heart is the absolutely indispensable gem that is William Friedkin’s The Exorcist. Grohl recalled how he would go to one of the filming locations in Georgetown over the weekends with the punk-rockers to drink beer which is why he developed an intimate connection with Friedkin’s work.

Among some modern examples of horror, Grohl cited one of the most exciting filmmakers out there when he claimed that Roger Eggers‘ The Witch was one of his all-time favourites in any genre. He loved the brilliance of the cinematography and the excellent screenwriting, insisting that The Witch had a fundamentally eerie quality about it.

While describing the beauty of The Witch, Grohl gushed: “That film is not only beautiful and a work of great actors and a great director, but, man, there’s something about a good Salem witch possession that will always scare me more than any Saw movie or any Ring movie. I’ve watched that movie fifty fucking times; I love that film.”

Check out the full list below.

Dave Grohl’s favourite horror films:

The Amityville Horror (Stuart Rosenberg, 1979)

The Exorcist (William Friedkin, 1973)

Halloween (John Carpenter, 1978)

The Witch (Robert Eggers, 2015)