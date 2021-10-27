Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet joins X onstage to perform ‘Nausea’









Dave Grohl’s daughter and future star, Violet, has taken to the stage again. On Saturday night (October 25th), she performed ‘Nausea’ onstage with punk heroes X as part of their hotly anticipated show at the Greek Theater in LA. They were celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Dave and Violet recorded and released a cover of the song, and they even ended up playing it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! That particular performance caught the eye as their band consisted of Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and keyboard wizard Greg Kurstin.

Famously, Violet also made headlines when she joined Foo Fighters on stage during their Lollapalooza set this summer to perform the cover. She’s even performed on one of Foo Fighters’ new tracks on Medicine at Midnight.

Grohl described his budding rockstar as “the best vocalist in the Grohl family” and has admitted it to be a dream of his to one day play the drums for her in her own band.

Before releasing the cover, Dave also revealed that X’s drummer DJ Bonebrake is actually a distant relative of his. That revelation certainly fed into his project with Violet.

In one of his True Stories blog posts, Grohl explained: “I then had an idea that elaborated even further on the concept of inspiration and family lineage that I am so fascinated with: I wanted to record a song that would not only pay tribute to the people and music that influenced me to become a musician but also to pay tribute to my long family history”.

He concluded: “So, what better song than an X song? And what better person to sing it than my daughter, Violet Grohl, another descendant of Johann Christian Beinbrech”.

Watch Violet Grohl sing ‘Nausea’ with X below.