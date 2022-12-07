Dave Grohl announces guests for new series of the ‘Hanukkah Sessions’









Dave Grohl has revealed the upcoming guests for the forthcoming series of his annual Hannukah Sessions.

For the first time ever, the series was recorded in person rather than virtually. The programme was hosted by legendary director Judd Apatow, and all profits raised will be donated to the Anti-Defamation League. Grohl has again teamed up with his long-time collaborator Greg Kurstin on the project and also featured an all-Jewish band who played with the pair.

The first act to appear on stage was Pink, according to Variety. She announced herself by saying, “My name’s Alicia, I’m a Jew,” before diving into her hit single ‘Get This Party Started’. Kurstin’s bandmate in The Bird and The Bee, Inara George, then arrived to cover 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do For Love’.

Violet Grohl also joined her father to cover Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’, which was dedicated to the song’s late producer, Brooks Arthur. Beck followed Grohl, who sang ‘E-Pro’ before Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O performed her band’s classic song, ‘Heads Will Roll’.

Tenacious D appeared and also returned for the encore alongside Beck, where they covered David Lee Roth’s ‘Just A Gigolo’. There is yet to be a release date for the project, but fans can likely expect it to be dropped across the festive season.

Meanwhile, last month, Grohl appeared at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, where he performed ‘Easy’ alongside inductee Lionel Richie. The Foo’s frontman has been inducted into the exclusive club on two occasions.

Richie himself played three of his iconic songs, including ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’. He was then joined by none other than Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and formerly Nirvana to play a rendition of Richie’s The Commodores tune ‘Easy’, with Grohl on guitar. Also during the ceremony, Carly Simon was also inducted, but after she was unable to attend the show, Olivia Rodrigo covered her classic single ‘You’re So Vain’.