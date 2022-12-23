Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin team up with Beck for 'Hanukkah Sessions'









Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the fifth edition of this year’s Hanukkah Sessions, a performance which sees them team up with Beck for a rendition of his 2005 track ‘E-Pro’.

Over the last week, Grohl and Kurstin have shared a performance daily for the third edition of their Hanukkah celebration that champions Jewish artists. Already, they’ve covered Blood, Sweat and Tears song ‘Spinning Wheel’ with comedian Judd Apatow, ‘Get the Party Started’ with Pink and a rendition of 10cc’s ‘The Things We Do For Love’, alongside Kurstin’s bandmate, Inara George.

Enlisting the help of other musicians, their performance of ‘E-Pro’ was an amped-up one and saw Beck take to centre stage and guitar duties, whilst Grohl did what he made his name doing, pounding the drums. Meanwhile, Kurstin helmed the keys whilst the rest of the musicians on stage chimed in with backing vocals.

The Hanukkah Sessions concert at the Los Angeles Largo at the Coronet featured performances by the likes of Violet Grohl, Karen O, Jack Black and Kyle Gass. All proceeds from the event have now been donated to the Anti -Defamation league.

The inaugural Hanukkah Sessions were held during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, which saw Grohl and Kurstin undertake covers of ‘Sabotage’ by Beastie Boys, ‘Hotline Bling’ by Drake, ‘Mississippi Queen’ by Mountain, ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ by Peaches, ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’ by Bob Dylan and more.

This second edition saw Grohl and Kurstin undertake Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay (I Missed You)’, The Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’, Van Halen’s ‘Jump’, Amy Winehouse’s ‘Take the Box’, Billy Joel’s Billy Joel’ Big Shot’, The Clash’s ‘Train in Vain’ and KISS’s ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’.

