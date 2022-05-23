Dave Chappelle attacker explains his actions: "I wanted him to know what he said was triggering"









The man who attacked comedian, Dave Chappelle, at the Hollywood Bowl Netflix is a Joke event earlier this month has revealed his intentions behind the physical assault, stating that he was “triggered” by his jokes.

Isaiah Lee, 23, spoke to the New York Post from an LA correctional facility and explained, “I identify as bisexual…and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering…I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect”.

“Triggered” by the comedian’s jokes about homelessness, the transgender community and more, Lee claimed that he did not intend to hurt Chappelle. Having experienced homelessness himself, whilst also being a single dad and “son of five,” Lee added, “It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke”.

The attack at the Netflix event occurred when Lee took to the stage armed with a replica gun capable of ejecting a knife, knocking Dave Chappelle to the floor. Apprehended by security, Lee was escorted out of the performance and was later charged with four misdemeanours, including one count of battery and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault.

Insisting that he was not carrying the knife during the attack, Lee also claimed that he was improperly treated by security. Recalling the event, he revealed, “They spat on me and twisted me as if on purpose,” with the man having to be taken to the hospital after the event, to be treated for his injuries.

Writing to Chappelle after the comedian reached out to him, Lee wrote, “I told him my mother and grandmother, who fought for his civil rights to be able to speak, would be upset at the things he said”.