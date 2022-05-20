Man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle charged with attempted murder in separate incident









Mere weeks after the Netflix Is a Joke festival at Hollywood Bowl, the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage has been charged with attempted murder for trying to stab his roommate at a housing facility back in December.

The attack at the Netflix event occurred when a 23-year-old man, named Isaiah Lee, took to the stage armed with a replica gun capable of ejecting a knife, knocking Dave Chappelle to the floor. Apprehended by security, the man was escorted out of the performance and was later charged with four misdemeanours, including one count of battery and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault.

Unharmed, the comedian returned to the stage to complete his set, making light of the situation by suggesting that the attacker “was a trans man”, a reference to the controversy he had caused in the transgender community following comments he made in 2021.

A statement released by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office at the time read, “After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct…The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanour crimes within the city of Los Angeles”.

Lee, who is suffering from mental health problems, remains in jail and has been given $30,000 bail. If he posts bail, the man has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chappelle.

Speaking in a recent statement, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced, “This alleged attack has got to have consequences”.