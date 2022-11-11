Dave Bautista reveals Daniel Craig is happier now he has left James Bond behind









Dave Bautista has revealed that Daniel Craig appeared to be much happier when working on the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion now that he has left his role as James Bond behind.

Both actors worked together on Spectre, the fourth of five films where Craig played the 007 agent. Bautista noted in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that Craig is under much less pressure now. He said the actor was “really put through it on Bond.”

“You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.” Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the standalone sequel to the successful 2019 mystery film Knives Out, also directed by Rian Johnson. The film will hit U.S theatres on November 23rd before joining Netflix on December 23rd.

Bautista shared, “He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn’t a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing.”

Glass Onion will see Craig reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc. However, Bautista joins the cast as a newcomer to the series alongside Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr.