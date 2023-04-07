Daughter – ‘Stereo Mind Game’ album review: a stunning exploration of distance and loneliness









'Stereo Mind Game' - Daughter

Rising to prominence in the early 2010s, Daughter became a staple of the British indie folk scene. Since then, their sound has warped and evolved, and their most recent effort, Stereo Mind Game, is their most accomplished yet.

Daughter’s third studio album marks their first in seven years, excluding their 2017 video game soundtrack Music from Before the Storm. Over the years since they last worked together, the trio have occasionally met to write and jam, where ideas for Stereo Mind Game started to blossom. In addition to the shifting dynamic, a romantic relationship that grew between vocalist Elena Tonra and a person she met in San Diego while visiting from London informed much of the record. The oceanic barrier between Tonra and her lover provides a source of inspiration for contextualising distance, time, isolation, and loneliness, which she explores with lucid, recurring imagery.

A short instrumental piece, ‘Intro’, opens the album, which features echoes of Tonra’s voice, wrapped up in modulated instrumentation. On ‘Be On Your Way’, contemplative guitars welcome Tonra’s assertive instructions to do what the title suggests, insisting that she won’t hold her lover back. As the song progresses, an infectious drum beat keeps an optimistic rhythm afloat. Tonra sings, “I will try and find you maybe we could reconstruct the scene?” demonstrating an ability to find hopefulness in an uncertain situation.

Tonra reflects on her decision to give up alcohol on ‘Party’, which paints a vivid picture of the night, propelled by steady guitar chords. Stereo Mind Game maintains an upbeat pace on ‘Dandelion’, which layers Tonra’s voice on top of itself before a whirring display of guitars plays out over stirring drums. Guitarist Igor Haefeli joins in the vocal duties on ‘Neptune’, which also features a choir of vocalists from the 12 Ensemble, who play their instruments throughout the album. Tonra explained: “It’s one of my favourite moments of the record. It’s a very lonely song. But even when I’ve felt the most alone, arms have reached out to me.”

An album standout comes from the beautifully layered and dynamic ‘Swim Back’, which maintains one of the record’s central themes: swimming. Inspired by the watery distance between Tonra and her American lover, she frequently references her desire to be able to swim across the Atlantic. Over a rousing beat and shimmering strings and synths, Tonra sings, “I’d just need to erase distance/ Find a hole in the ocean swim backwards.”

Preoccupied with time, memory and dreams, Tonra often uses an abstract flow of words and imagery to stir emotion and evoke palpable feelings in the listener, as demonstrated on ‘Junkmail’. She sings: “The endless space/ the monochrome everything/ I disappear in the apartment”, and “You can’t edit the scenery/ So are you ready?”, crafting a mysterious, almost moody atmosphere that relies on ambiguity to create an effect.

Among haunting backing vocals, Tonra poses the question, “What’s the future like/ is there time enough?” on ‘Future Lover’, which, despite its existential questioning, suggests an acceptance of what’s to come. Tonra might explore traditionally sad themes, like isolation and separation, but she doesn’t let them wear her down. Instead, she finds solace in the continuous passage of time, which prevents us from getting pinned down into one stagnant rhythm. Similarly, the album moves through gentle guitars, glitching beats and lush strings, never faltering into lifelessness.

The closing track ‘Wish I Could Cross The Sea’ ties up the album’s themes nicely, with Tonra using simple yet beautiful lyrics to convey her longing for another, “Wish I could cross the sea/ Just to watch glistening far off streets with you/ With you.” Distant voice notes from Tonra’s Italian family members bleed through the beginning of the track, highlighting the importance of communication and connection, no matter the amount of physical distance. It is easily one of the album’s most excellent and emotionally-charged cuts, fully immersing the listener in an enveloping soundscape that feels like you’re floating at sea.

Stereo Mind Game is a stunning and cohesive record that is sure to resonate with listeners through its lyrically evocative explorations of universal themes such as loneliness and distance. Moreover, each song is intricately crafted with impressive instrumentation that never tires, even in its most minimal moments.