Daughter of ‘Sopranos’ actor John Ventimiglia dies, aged 25









The daughter of The Sopranos star John Ventimiglia, Odele, has died at the age of 25, just mere months after giving birth.

Passing away on January 12th, Odele’s cause of death has not been made public. Taking to Facebook to announce news of her funeral, mother Belinda Cape wrote: “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives”.

Adding to the tributes, Lucinda Ventimiglia, Odele’s sister, also wrote on Instagram: “Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling. I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything…My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. It has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people”.

Known as the daughter of John Ventimiglia, who appeared on 36 episodes of the hit HBO show The Sopranos between 1997 and 2007, Odele’s death comes only months after the birth of her daughter Shiloh in November 2022.

The funeral is set to take place at Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York, with the family organising a GoFundMe to raise money for Shiloh’s education costs, which has already surpassed its $50,000 goal. “With the loss of our darling Odele, we are fundraising to help Shiloh with future education costs,” the description for the fundraiser reads.

Playing Artie Bucco in the award-winning HBO series, Ventimiglia was a fan-favourite character during his run in the show, starring alongside the likes of James Gandolfini and Michael Imperioli.