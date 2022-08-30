‘The Sopranos’ actor Robert LuPone has died aged 76









Robert LuPone, known best for his recurring role on the blockbusting television series The Sopranos, has died aged 76 following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The sad news was announced by the off-Broadway MCC Theatre, which LuPone co-founded.

The announcement read: “The MCC Theater community mourns the loss of our much loved and uniquely inspiring partner, colleague, and dear friend, Bob LuPone, who lived fearlessly and with great curiosity, good humor, a boundless passion for connection, and a whole lot of heart. We will miss him deeply and always.”

Brother of the famed theatre icon Patti LuPone, Robert portrayed Bruce ‘Cooze’ Cusamano, the neighbour and family doctor of the notorious mobster Tony Soprano, in the iconic HBO Mafia drama.

The actor and Broadway star also appeared in the HBO classic Sex and The City as the neighbour of Samantha Jones. Elsewhere, LuPone starred in numerous soap operas, including Guiding Light and All My Children, his performance in the latter earning him a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Besides these TV appearances, LuPone’s real passion was in theatre, and his performance in the Broadway show, Chorus Line, garnered him a Tony Award nomination.

LuPone helmed the MCC theatre off-Broadway alongside Bernie Tesley and Will Cantler for nearly 40 years, producing stage adaptions like Frozen, Hand to God and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Wit.

The Sopranos actor graduated from Juilliard in 1968, landing his first Broadway show that same year in Noel Coward’s Sweet Potato.

Tributes have poured in following the sad news of his death from fans and former colleagues. One person said: “Very sad to hear of Bobby Lupone’s passing. So much talent and heart in one lovely man. He will be missed.”

A Twitter account called ‘The Sopranos Club’ paid homage to LuPone’s role in the series, writing: “Surprisingly, the character Dr Bruce Cusamano was only in The Sopranos for six episodes. However, he fitted the role perfectly and it felt like so many more. Robert was also leader of the off-Broadway company MCC Theatre.”