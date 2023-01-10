Daughter announce new album 'Stereo Mind Game'









It’s been seven years since London indie folk trio Daughter put out an album. In fact, after the release of Music From Before the Storm, a soundtrack LP from the video game of the same name, frontwoman Elena Tonra announced that she was putting the group on hiatus in order to release her solo debut, Ex: Re.

“We decided to have a little break, because we realised that we’d been together and working together for about eight years, so we decided it would be nice – in a friendly way! – to spend some time apart,” Tonra told Guitar Magazine at the time. The hiatus wound up being for roughly half a decade and change, but it comes to an end now.

That’s because today, Daughter are back to announce their third studio album, Stereo Mind Game. It will be the trio’s first proper studio LP since 2016’s Not to Disappear. Just like the band’s first two studio records, Stereo Mind Game will be released on 4AD Records.

To kick off the promotion cycle, Daughter has dropped the album’s first single, ‘Be On Your Way’. The wistful track follows the separation that gets felt when two people are geographically worlds away from each other. According to the band’s press release, the song comes from a personal experience that Tonra went through being separated from someone across continents.

Mostly open air and some light drums at first, ‘Be On Your Way’ builds up through layers of keyboards and guitars until it reaches a buzzy climax. ‘Be On Your Way’ is more electronic and synthetic than the band’s past material, perhaps showing off the new direction that the band will be embracing on Stereo Mind Game. Whether or not they stick with it, it’s good to have a quality band back.

Check out the video for ‘Be On Your Way’, plus the tracklisting for Stereo Mind Game, down below. Stereo Mind Game is set for an April 7th release.

Stereo Mind Game tracklisting:

‘Intro’ ‘Be On Your Way’ ‘Party’ ‘Dandelion’ ‘Neptune’ ‘Swim Back’ ‘Junkmail’ ‘Future Lover’ ‘(Missed Calls)’ ‘Isolation’ ‘To Rage’ ‘Wish I Could Cross The Sea’