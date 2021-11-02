Dario Argento shares first look at his brand new horror film









If you thought Dario Argento, the director of Suspiria, Deep Red and Inferno, was long-past making movies, you’d be dead wrong, with the iconic Italian filmmaker set to release his brand new film, Dark Glasses, in 2022.

A first look at the brand new film has just been released by Argento, revealing an early impression of Dark Glasses’ tone and identity, the director’s first film in ten years. A synopsis of the film, as revealed by Screen Daily, states: “Ilenia Pastorelli stars as a prostitute blinded by a serial killer in a botched attack who takes in a young Chinese boy, whose life has also been abruptly altered forever by the maniac’s actions. He will become her ally in a terrifying struggle to see off the serial killer forever”.

Reporting in a director’s note, Dario Argento stated that the film will be a “classic Italian Giallo, with a touch of the horror genre”. Continuing, the filmmaker noted, “She’s an adult and blind, he’s too young to get by on his own…In addition, two different cultures: she is Italian, the child is Chinese. This combination is the engine of Dark Glasses”.

Explaining his intentions behind the new feature film, Argento added, “The film represents my desire to explore two worlds: hers, we know it; his is more mysterious, and it will let us enter the neighbourhoods, houses and customs of the Chinese community in Rome, where they created a real ‘Chinatown’”.

With an eye for the spectacle of cinema, Dario Argento brings together clever sound design and emotionally resonant cinematography to constantly convey an uneven sense of distortion in every film he sets out to make. Responsible for Inferno, Deep Red, Opera and Tenebrae, Argento brought an entirely new type of horror to the silver screen and intends to do the same with Dark Glasses, aiming for a hopeful 2023 release date.

