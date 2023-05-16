Dario Argento didn’t enjoy Luca Guadagnino movie ‘Suspiria’









Italian horror legend Dario Argento recently appeared at the BFI in celebration of its ‘Dario Argento: Doors into Darkness’ season, appearing in front of a crowd of fans to discuss his career.

Argento rose to prominence in the 1970s with his gory giallo movies like Suspiria, The Bird With the Crystal Plumage and Deep Red. In the 1980s, he also garnered further cult status from films such as Inferno, Tenebrae and Opera.

However, Suspiria remains his most celebrated film, and in 2018, Luca Guadagnino released a movie of the same name inspired by Argento’s original. It starred Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Mia Goth and featured a stunning soundtrack by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.

The film divided critics and fans due to its difference from the original movie. According to Argento, he wasn’t keen on Guadagnino’s reimagining. He explained: “I did not the enjoy the movie so much, Luca Guadagnino’s one. Just because I don’t understand why he took my movie.”

“It’s not a remake,” Argento added. “It’s another movie. It’s not clear for me the connection between our two movies.” The director stressed the importance of “timelessness” in his film, whereas Guadagnino’s has a distinctive setting of Berlin in 1977. “When I shot my movies, I intended to give them a timeless atmosphere,” he said.

Adding: “They’re not relegated to the age they were shot. My movies were popular in the 1970s, and then they became less popular. But when DVDs came out, they started circulating again, and a generation could educate themselves in my movies.”