Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape charge









American actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction of rape earlier this year.

Masterson was convicted on two of three forcible rape charges this past May. The actor was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. The jury convicted him of raping two women in 2003, but they could not reach a verdict on whether he had raped a former girlfriend in 2001.

The crimes occurred while Masterson was starring on That 70’s Show. Masterson later starred in the sitcoms Men at Work and The Ranch. Although the victims have remained anonymous, the two involved in Masterson’s conviction were former members of the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson and his family are prominent members.

All three victims testified against Masterson. Jane Doe 1 called the actor “a true coward and heartless monster,” while Jane Doe 2 said to Masterson across the courtroom, “I still have to contend with what you did to me that night… That takes a life’s worth of therapy to repair. Every time I think I’m okay, that rape comes back to me.”

Masterson chose not to speak during his sentencing. His wife, actress Bijou Phillips, was seen crying during the sentencing. The sentencing was also attended by Masterson’s siblings, Alanna Masterson, Christopher Masterson and Jordan Masterson.

“Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here,” Judge Charlaine Olmedo said during the sentencing.

The judge sentenced Masterson for 15 years to life on each of the two charges, ordering Masterson to serve both terms consecutively. This was Masterson’s second trial for the same charges, with the first trial ending with a hung jury. The case’s judge opted to re-try the case in front of a new set of jurors.

