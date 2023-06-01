Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of two counts of rape









Danny Masterson, star of That ’70s Show, is looking at 30 years to life in prison after a Los Angeles jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape during his second trial.

The Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member, had a big influence on the proceedings since the three women involved in the trial were also members of the church. It was reported that between 2001 and 2003, Masterson allegedly drugged the women’s drinks in his Hollywood home in order to rape them.

During the trial, prosecution lawyer Ariel Anson told the jury: “The defendant drugs his victims to gain control. He does this to take away his victims’ ability to consent. You don’t want to have sex? You don’t have a choice. The defendant makes that choice for these victims. And he does it over and over and over again.”

“The church taught his victims ‘rape isn’t rape, you caused this, and above all, you are never allowed to go to law enforcement’,” she added. “In Scientology, the defendant is a celebrity, and he is untouchable.”

According to Masterson’s defence team, the rape charges were brought up because of his association with the Church of Scientology. After the conviction, the actor was remanded to custody without bail until the sentencing. Although no sentencing date was set, there is going to be a hearing on August 4th, 2023.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón released a statement following the verdict: “We want to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and bravely shared their experiences.”

