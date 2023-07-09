Danny Boyle states that the ’28 Weeks Later’ sequel is being taken “quite seriously”









Rumblings of a sequel to the celebrated 2007 movie 28 Weeks Later have once again come to the surface, with directors Danny Boyle and Alex Garland taking the prospect “quite seriously”.

In a conversation with Inverse, Garland, who penned the script for the first film in the series, 28 Days Later, stated “A few years ago an idea materialized in my head for what would be really 28 Years Later”. Skipping out the obvious move to name the movie ‘28 Months Later’, Garland says that “Danny always liked the idea” of skipping ahead in the fictional timeline.

As to who will direct the feature, Boyle, who directed the first film in the series, added: “So we’re talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently…If he doesn’t want to direct it himself I’ll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea”.

Although Boyle and Garland worked on the seminal 2002 original together, the pair didn’t return to play a major part in the 2007 sequel, allowing Juan Carlos Fresnadillo to helm the picture with a script penned by Rowan Joffe, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Enrique López Lavigne and Jesús Olmo. Instead, Boyle and Garland merely took executive producer roles.

Disappointed with the lack of quality of the sequel, Garland stated: “I resisted [making a sequel] for a long time because there were things about 28 Weeks that bugged me…I just thought, ‘F*ck that. I’d rather try to write a different story in a different world’”.

Garland is currently working towards the release of the action drama Civil War, whilst Boyle only has the potential 28 Years Later in the pipeline.

